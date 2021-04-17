289 new cases in Salem

17 April 2021 23:47 IST

As many as 289 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Saturday. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 137 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

As per bulletin, a 57-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman died in Salem.

Krishnagiri recorded 194 fresh COVID-19 cases on a single day on Saturday, and 63 persons were discharged from treatment centres after recovery. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 1,169 cases as of Saturday. A total of 10,014 cases were reported.

Erode district reported 143 new cases, taking the tally to 16,715. While 80 persons were discharged, 955 continue to be under treatment.

A total of 126 cases were reported in Namakkal. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Dharmapuri recorded 94 fresh cases, and 32 discharged cases. The total number of cases in the district was 651. As of date, a total 7,554 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.