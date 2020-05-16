288 Tasmac outlets reopened in Coimbatore district

Liquor buyers thronged in front of Tasmac outlets in the district as 288 outlets were reopened for the second time during the national lockdown following court direction on Saturday.

Every shop followed token system for the sale of liquor to regulate the crowd and maintain physical distancing, according to Tasmac officials. Buyers stood in queues at Tasmac outlets from 9.15 a.m. though the shops were opened at 10 a.m.

Tokens were given to buyers before they were allowed to stand in queue towards the counter. Of the 295 Tasmac outlets in the district, 288 opened on Saturday.

While 156 liquor outlets functioned in Coimbatore north division, 132 shops functioned in Coimbatore south division.

Seven shops that remained closed fell in containment zone area and a mall. Officials said that each outlet issued 500 tokens between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Every shop had the presence of police to manage the crowd. Tasmac employees also arranged public addressing system at each liquor store to give directions to buyers.

A senior police officer said that customers were asked to wear mask and to maintain of physical distancing norms.

Senior officials of Tasmac said that no untoward incidents were reported at any of the liquor outlets in the district during the reopening on Saturday.

228 reopened in Tiruppur

Out of the 238 Tasmac outlets in Tiruppur district, 228 were reopened. The rest of the shops were present in containment zones, district administration officials said. No untoward incidents were reported in either Tiruppur city or in other parts of the district, police said, adding that personal distancing among the customers was monitored at all the outlets.

143 outlets reopened in Erode

In Erode, as many as 143 Tasmac outlets were reopened in the district.

Five policemen, including home guards, were posted at each shop to regulate the crowd as 70 tokens were issued to customers every hour. Customers with umbrella and wearing masks were given tokens as long queues were seen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials said that only 500 token were issued on Saturday and the same quantity of tokens will be issued every day in the coming days. “We did not insist on producing their Aadhaar card by the customers”, they added.

Police personnel ensured that personal distancing is maintained in the queue and persons without masks and umbrellas were sent back.

Long queues in Salem

In Salem, long queues were witnessed in front of Tasmac outlets and police personnel had a tough time managing tipplers.

Tipplers started queuing in front of the outlets to be early birds to get tokens and return home early.

Social distancing went for a toss and handkerchiefs were used as masks by tipplers. According to officials, 186 outlets were opened. The entire stretch between Pal Market and Mullvadi level crossing was marked by queue of tipplers since multiple shops were operating in the stretch and a similar scene was noticed near New bus stand were two outlets were operating close to each other. In Namakkal, 173 outlets were opened.

Exhaustion of coloured coupons

It was a mixed bag for alcohol lovers in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri.

In Dharmapuri, the outlets saw early arrivals and enforced physical distancing at the outlets.

However, there were reports of many outlets giving a go by to physical distancing norms due to overcrowding. Police pickets were placed in most outlets. A few outlets also witnessed alcoholics complaining of exhaustion of the coloured coupons.

In Hosur, Shoolagiri and Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district, some outlets witnessed lukewarm response. Especially, outlets in Denkanikottai and Hosur with borders with Karnataka was already seen to be sourcing supplies from outlets located on the fringes of the inter-State border.