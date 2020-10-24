287 test COVID-19 positive in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 287 positive cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 41,555. The district had 3,757 active cases while 290 persons were discharged after recovering from the disease.

As per the media release issued by the Health Department, four more persons from the district died of COVID-19. The district's death toll stood at 534 as of Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported one death and 101 cases, taking the district’s overall tally to 11,964 cases.

On Friday, a 63-year-old man from the district died at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore, the media bulletin said.

Out of the 11,964 cases, 10,746 have recovered and 1,041 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 177 deaths in total. On Saturday, 123 patients from the district were discharged from various hospitals upon recovery from COVID-19.

Erode district reported 98 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 9,653. While 112 persons were discharged, 843 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 118.

As many as 148 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous.

An 85-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for the disease died on Friday.

In Namakkal, 83 cases were reported. Four patients have returned from other districts like Coimbatore, Tiruppur and one patient has returned from Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In the Nilgiris, 18 people tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 6,336. The death toll in the district stands at 37 while 315 people are undergoing treatment.