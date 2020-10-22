285 new cases reported in Coimbatore

22 October 2020 23:44 IST

Coimbatore district’s COVID-19 case load dropped below the 300 mark again on Thursday with 285 persons testing positive.

The district had 314 positive cases on Wednesday while the case load remained below 300 on Monday and Tuesday. The Health Department said that 3,753 patients were undergoing treatment in the district as on Thursday, while 290 persons were discharged.

The district reported the death of a 59-year-old patient.

RTO Central closed

The Regional Transport Office – Central on Dr. Balasundaram Road here was closed on Thursday after a 57-year-old man, who was one of the personal assistants in the office, tested positive, an official said. The premises of Regional Transport Office – Central would remain closed for disinfection on Friday and would likely to reopen on Saturday, the official said.

Tiruppur district reported 155 cases, taking the district’s tally to 11,727. Three persons aged 45, 54 and 55 died of the disease, taking the toll so far to 174.

Of the 11,727 cases, 10,531 recovered and 1,022 were active cases. On Thursday, 252 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 62 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the district to 6,273, with 425 persons undergoing treatment. One more death was reported, raising the district’s toll to 37.

Salem district reported 140 new cases, of which 119 cases were indigenous including 67 in Salem Corporation limits. Twenty-one patients returned from Karur, Namakkal, Chennai and Coimbatore. Four patients aged 48, 74, 65 and 50 died in the district.

In Namakkal, all the 74 cases reported were indigenous.

Erode reported 80 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 9,459. While 111 persons were discharged, 867 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 116.

Krishnagiri district saw 45 cases and Dharmapuri 38 cases.