283 places in the Nilgiris identified as landslip-prone areas

June 26, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

A. Raja, MP, reviewed preparedness measures undertaken by the district administration for the monsoon season on Monday.

Following a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) here, Mr. Raja said that 283 places in the six zonal divisions in the district had been found to be prone to be affected by landslips during heavy rain in the district. Government officials had been designated to be ready to attend to any emergencies during the rain, he added.

The highways departments had also been directed to clear landslips and uprooted trees from the roads using earth movers as soon as possible to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The availability of sufficient numbers of earth movers, ambulances and emergency responders was also checked.

Mr. Raja directed the Tangedco to ensure that they had enough workers and equipment to ensure that small outages in power were fixed due to heavy rain, and to ensure that people had power and electricity in their homes. Emergency shelters have also been identified and will be opened if and when necessary to house people who are affected by the rain, or live in homes that could potentially be damaged in landslips.

Nodal officers have been asked to inspect landslip-prone areas and to also clear drains and culverts so that water does not get blocked and flood roads within the towns and on major highways.

Mr. Raja also said that the Nilgiris was to receive 16 new small buses to transport people within the district with funds from the Special Area Development Programme), with 62 TNSTC buses to be repaired and refurbished.