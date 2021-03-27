2,819 additional EVMs sent to six Assembly constituencies in Salem

District Election Officer S.A. Raman inspecting the despatch of additional EVMs to the six Assembly constituencies in Salem on Friday.

Salem

27 March 2021 00:08 IST

More than 16 candidates in fray in each of the six constituencies

A total of 2,819 electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used in six Assembly constituencies on April 6 were sent to the respective constituencies here on Friday.

District Election Officer and District Collector S.A. Raman said that 5,142 ballot units, 5,142 control units and 5,740 voter verified paper audit trails (VVPATs) were already sent to 11 constituencies and will be used in 4,280 polling stations.

A total of 207 contestants are in the fray for the election in all the constituencies. Since more than 16 candidates are contesting in each of the six constituencies, there is a need for using second ballot units for polling.

Advertising

Advertising

Hence, randomisation was completed and additional EVMs were sent to the constituencies in the presence of representatives from the recognised political parties.

The constituencies that received the additional ballot units were: Edappadi - 484 units, Sankari 467, Salem (West) - 508, Salem (North) - 477, Salem (South) - 458 and Veerapandi - 425. Officials said the units would be kept in the strong rooms in respective constituencies and guarded round the clock.