2.8 lakh people tested in Erode

With the total COVID-19 cases nearing 13,000 in the district, the health department had, so far, lifted swab samples from 2.80 lakh people.

As on Thursday, a total of 12,926 positive cases were reported, with 391 persons continuing to be under treatment at the government and private hospitals.

A total of 142 deaths due to COVID-19 had been reported in the district. Health officials said that on an average swab samples were lifted from 2,000 persons in the district, including the corporation limits. So far, 2,80,411 people were tested, they added.

In the corporation limits, swab samples were lifted from the five urban primary health centres located at Karungalpalayam, Gandhiji Road, Surampatti Valasu and B.P. Agraharam.

Also, samples were lifted from the centre at the district headquarters hospital and sent for Real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.