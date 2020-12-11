2.8 lakh people tested in Erode

With the total COVID-19 cases nearing 13,000 in the district, the health department had, so far, lifted swab samples from 2.80 lakh people.
As on Thursday, a total of 12,926 positive cases were reported, with 391 persons continuing to be under treatment at the government and private hospitals.
A total of 142 deaths due to COVID-19 had been reported in the district. Health officials said that on an average swab samples were lifted from 2,000 persons in the district, including the corporation limits. So far, 2,80,411 people were tested, they added.
In the corporation limits, swab samples were lifted from the five urban primary health centres located at Karungalpalayam, Gandhiji Road, Surampatti Valasu and B.P. Agraharam.
Also, samples were lifted from the centre at the district headquarters hospital and sent for Real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath