28, including two scribes, test positive in Dharmapuri

A total of 28 persons tested positive in Dharmapuri adding two journalists to the count. This has taken the total number of cases in the district to 164. Among the infected include two police personnel, a pregnant woman, and a seven-year-old girl.

In Krishnagiri, 12 persons tested positive. Hosur reported 10 cases on a single day.

52 in institutional quarantine

The district has 52 people in quarantine in the government facilities here as of Wednesday.

According to the administration, a total of 895 people were placed in quarantine in the 19 facilities set up here in the district as part of the COVID containment measures. Of the quarantined people, 843 had completed seven days or 14 days institutional quarantine as the case may be.

A total of 663 people had returned from outside the country, since the start of the lockdown. In its wake, a total of 521 persons had completed 28 days of home quarantine; 22 are currently in home quarantine; 84 had returned abroad; and 36 are untraceable, according to the administration.

Further, a total of 5,733 persons had returned from outside the State over the past three months. Of those returnees, 4,980 had completed 28 days self-quarantine in their homes.

A total of 4,619 persons had returned from outside districts within the State. Of those, 3,897 had completed 29 days of quarantine; and 722 are currently in home quarantine.

Collector S. Prabhakar has urged the public to lend full cooperation for COVID containment measures in the district.