28 from Koyembedu cluster quarantined in Mettupalayam and Pollcahi

28 persons who returned from Koyembedu in facility quarantine in district

The district administration had tracked 658 persons who had reached the district from Chennai and other States, said sources.

Of the 658, 28 had returned from Koyembedu in Chennai, where there has been a spurt in COVID-19 cases. The administration had quarantined them in Mettupalayam and Pollachi. Three more persons who had reached Coimbatore from other states were from other districts and the administration had quarantined them as well after notifying the districts concerned.

The rest 627 were in home quarantine, said sources.

The administration had tested the 31 persons for fever and collected swab samples from a few. On Wednesday, it would collect samples from the rest.

The administration had strengthened its borders by posting police and Health Department personnel at 11 places to keep track of people entering the district.

Collector K. Rajamani had said that the administration would collect the details of those entering the district and stamp their wrists for follow-up action.

Thus far there was nothing to be alarmed about as all persons who entered the district had been tracked, the sources added.