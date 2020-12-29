28 foreign returnees test negative

Twenty-eight persons, who returned to the district from various countries, including the United Kingdom, were tested COVID-19 negative here on Tuesday.

After the emergence of a mutated variant of COVID-19, the Health Department had last week identified 22 persons, who had returned from the U.K. While three persons returned to their native place in other districts, 19 persons tested negative, but they continue to be in home isolation.

On Monday, the department identified 28 persons, who recently returned from various countries and swab samples were lifted and sent to the laboratory at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. On Tuesday, all tested negative and they were asked to be in isolation for 14 days. Officials asked other returnees from foreign nations to come forward and undergo the tests.