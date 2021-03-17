28 file nominations in Erode district

ERODE

17 March 2021 23:37 IST

A total of 28 candidates filed their nomination papers to contest in the Assembly constituencies in the district here on Wednesday.

Prominent persons who filed their nomination papers were former Union Minister and DMK nominee Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan in Modakkurichi Assembly constituency, G.V. Manimaran of DMK in Gobichettipalayam and A. Bannari of AIADMK in Bhavanisagar (Reserved). Nominees of Makkal Needhi Maiam and Naam Tamilar Katchi also filed their nominations in the constituencies.

Nominations filed in each constituency are Erode (East) – eight, Erode (West) – two, Modakkurichi – five, Perundurai – two, Bhavani – four, Anthiyur – five, Gobichettipalayam – 10 and Bhavanisagar (Reserved) – one.

The last date for filing nomination is March 19 and scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 20. Nominations can be withdrawn till 3 p.m. on March 22, while allocation of symbols and final list of contesting candidates will be announced on the same day.