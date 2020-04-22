28 COVID-19 patients discharged in Erode

As many as 28 COVID-19 patients who recovered after treatment were discharged from the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai on Wednesday.

Addressing mediapersons on the hospital premises, Collector C. Kathiravan said that 70 persons tested positive in the district, including four members of a railway doctor’s family in Coimbatore and one person from Tiruchi, who is a native of Erode district.

“So far, 65 persons recovered and were discharged while one person died at the hospital. Currently, four persons continue to undergo treatment”, he said.

He said that once the four persons test double negative, they would also be discharged.

Mr. Kathiravan said that no positive cases were reported in the district in the past nine days and lauded the coordinated efforts of corporation, health, police, revenue, NGOs and other departments for their efforts in the past one month in carrying out various measures. Also, 10 others who tested negative and completed their quarantine period were also discharged.

Meanwhile, six Thailand nationals who were kept in a separate ward are to be produced in the court on Thursday as their custody ends.

The Erode South Police had registered a case against them for violating visa norms and being involved in religious preaching that eventually led to the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Of the six, three tested positive while others tested negative. The judicial magistrate, through videoconferencing, remanded all the six to custody till April 23 and permitted them to be in the hospital.