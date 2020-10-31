278 recruits attested into the Madras Regiment

They have completed year-long basic and advanced military training

A total of 278 recruits were attested into the Madras Regiment of the Indian Army at the Attestation Parade held at the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) in Wellington on Saturday.

The parade was held on the drill ground of Shrinagesh Barracks for the recruits who have completed year-long basic and advanced military training, a press release said.

Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Commandant of MRC, reviewed the parade, which was held with physical distancing norm in place as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

He awarded medals to the recruits for the categories of overall best in training and best in physicals, the release said.

In his address, Brigadier Singh congratulated the recruits and commended the efforts of the instructors and staff members at the MRC, who trained the recruits amid the pandemic.

He also congratulated the parents of the recruits, who were not present in the audience to witness the parade due to the pandemic situation, according to the release.

Madras Regiment is the oldest Infantry Regiment of the Indian Army.