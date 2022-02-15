276 polling booths identified as vulnerable in Salem district

Collector S.Karmegam presiding over the meeting with micro-observers on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A total of 276 polling booths have been identified as vulnerable in Salem district.

According to officials, District Collector and district election officer S. Karmegham and Election Observer A.Annadurai reviewed the arrangements with micro-observers here on Tuesday.

. As many as 1,514 polling booths would be set up for the elections to 695 wards across the local bodies. A total of 6,076 polling personnel have also been deployed.

According to officials, 41 observers at the taluk level and 138 micro-observers have been appointed for the elections.

A total of 138 vulnerable booths would be monitored through surveillance cameras.

. As part of the elections, 60 zonal officers have been appointed for Salem Corporation, 21 for six municipalities and 42 zonal officers for 31 town panchayats.