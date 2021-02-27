2,741 polling stations in Erode district

ERODE

27 February 2021 23:16 IST

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan has said that 2,741 polling stations were established at 926 locations in the eight Assembly constituencies in the district for the election scheduled to be held on April 6.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate here on Saturday, he said that there are a total of 19,57,203 electors comprising 9,53,767 men 10,03,332 women and 104 third gender. A total of 50,062 electors above 80 years, 14,380 differently-abled persons and 278 ex-servicemen were there in the district.

A total of 526 ancillary polling stations were created taking the total number of polling stations to 2,215 in the district. Of this, 193 stations at 72 places were identified as vulnerable, he added.

Mr. Kathiravan said that 13,157 polling officers and 192 micro observers were appointed for carrying out election duty. A total of 3,454 control units, 4,757 ballot units, 3,695 voter verifiable paper audit trial (VVPAT) machines were kept ready along with necessary batteries.

Also, 24 flying squads, 206 doctors in 76 primary health centres, 37 vehicles for emergencies and 550 wheel-chairs for differently abled persons were ready, he added.

Apart from this, 24 flying surveillance teams, 24 static surveillance teams, 16 video viewing teams, and 24 video surveillance teams were ready.

The Collector said that counting of votes on May 2 will take place at two centres instead of the usual one centre. The votes polled in the constituencies of Erode East, Erode West, Modakurichi, Perundurai, Bhavani and Anthiyur will be counted at Institute of Road and Transport Technology (IRTT) at Chithode while the votes polled in Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar constituencies will be counted at Gobi Arts and Science College at Gobichettipalayam.

Mr. Kathiravan said that complaints related to model code of conduct (MCC) and other election-related complaints can be lodged at the control room’s toll free number 1077 or 0424-2267672. The control room functions round-the-clock and the public can lodge complaints, if any, he added.