274 petitions received during weekly grievance day in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 29, 2022 18:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector G.S Sameeran received 274 petitions from the public during the weekly grivence redress meeting held on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents submitted 39 petitions seeking patta, 100 petitions for free housing, five petitions for employment, and 130 petitions for other demands like old-age allowance, land transfer, new family card, etc. District Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex, Adidravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer Ram Kumar were present at the meeting.

Action sought against contractor

Kongu Nadu Arunthathiyar Munnetra Peravai petitioned the Chief Minister’s office in Chennai seeking action against a contractor who had illegally bought Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board units in Keeranatham and sold them to 10 persons by faking the documents.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We earlier petitioned the Collector and TNHB officials on July 13 through mail, but no action has been taken so far, they alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app