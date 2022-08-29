274 petitions received during weekly grievance day in Coimbatore

Collector G.S Sameeran received 274 petitions from the public during the weekly grivence redress meeting held on Monday.

Residents submitted 39 petitions seeking patta, 100 petitions for free housing, five petitions for employment, and 130 petitions for other demands like old-age allowance, land transfer, new family card, etc. District Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex, Adidravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer Ram Kumar were present at the meeting.

Action sought against contractor

Kongu Nadu Arunthathiyar Munnetra Peravai petitioned the Chief Minister’s office in Chennai seeking action against a contractor who had illegally bought Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board units in Keeranatham and sold them to 10 persons by faking the documents.

“We earlier petitioned the Collector and TNHB officials on July 13 through mail, but no action has been taken so far, they alleged.