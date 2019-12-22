₹ 2.74 crore worth gold seized at airport

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered 6.99 kg of gold from two passengers who arrived at the Coimbatore International Airport on Sunday from Sharjah.

According to G. Satish, Deputy Director of the DRI, Coimbatore, the officials intercepted two passengers - Mohammed Sharukhan (19) and Hameemu Aktar (21) of Devakottai, Sivagangai District - who arrived here by Air Arabia flight on Sunday morning.

Based on specific intelligence, the officials examined the belongings that the two passengers were carrying. Each of them had a portable air cooler. On detailed examination, the officials found heavy weight silver coloured metal concealed in the motors of the air coolers. These were subject to analysis and it was found that the metal recovered was gold coated with Mercury. The Mercury was removed and the gold, weighing 6.997 kg, recovered. The total value of the gold is estimated to be ₹2.74 crore. Both the passengers were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, the Deputy Director said.