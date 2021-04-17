2,700 beds kept ready at COVID-19 care centres

ERODE

17 April 2021 23:41 IST

A total of 2,700 beds are kept ready to treat patients at the COVID-19 care centres in the district apart from the existing 684 beds at the government hospitals, District Collector C. Kathiravan has said.

As on Friday, a total of 892 patients were under treatment while the total number of cases reported in the district stood at 16,572. He said that 400 beds are available at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital (GEMCH) at Perundurai, 284 beds at Erode District Headquarters and Hospital and at the government hospitals at Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Sathyamangalam, Anthiyur and Perundurai.

Beds available at the COVID care centres are Kongu Arts and Science College – 500, Gobi Arts and Science College – 150, Anthiyur Ideal School – 1,500, Vellalar Engineering College hostel - 150, GEMCH – 150, Sengunthar Engineering College – 100, Gugalur Primary Health Centre (PHC) – 30, Nambiyur PHC – 30, Thingalur PHC – 30, Chithode PHC - 30, and Chennimalai PHC - 30. Apart from this, 242 beds are available at private hospitals in the district, he added.

Mr. Kathiravan said that so far, 4,61,557 persons had undergone the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests while 97,441 persons were vaccinated as on April 15. He said that vaccination is done at free of cost at the District Headquarters Hospital, GEMCH and at the primary health centres. He said that wearing a mask in public places is mandatory and non-compliance would result in a spot fine of ₹200.

“If shopkeepers fail to adhere to COVID-19 norms or if they permit customers to enter the shops without wearing a mask, shop owners will be levied a fine of ₹5,000 and the shops will be sealed”, he warned.