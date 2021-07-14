270 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths in Coimbatore district

14 July 2021 23:18 IST

A total of 270 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that eight more persons from the district died of the disease in the last few days. The district’s death toll stood at 2,116.

According to the department, the district had 3,629 active cases of COVID-19. As many as 414 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Tiruppur district reported 146 new cases, taking the overall tally to 86,044.

The Health Department reported two new deaths, taking the toll to 808. A total of 1,557 patients were active cases in the district. A total of 164 patients were reported to have recovered in the district on Wednesday.

In the Nilgiris, 68 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 29,625. The number of deaths stood at 172 , while 898 persons are undergoing treatment.