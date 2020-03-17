27 under home quarantine

Erode

17 March 2020 22:37 IST

Collector C. Kathiravan has said of the 64 persons, who had returned from abroad to the district, 41 tested negative for COVID-19 while 27 were home quarantined.

Addressing reporters at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, he said that all the 27 persons have no symptoms and they continue to stay in their homes and were observed by health officials. He said that isolation wards were established at Government IRT Perundurai Medical College, District Headquarters Hospital and also at Government Hospital at Gobichettipalayam and asked people with fever and cough to immediately approach the nearest government hospital. He said that 14 rapid response teams and 14 contact teams were formed to monitor the precautionary measures being taken by various departments.

Mr. Kathiravan said that all the 1,762 schools, 66 colleges, 2,083 anganwadi centres, 24 cinemas, museum, parks, fitness centres, swimming pool and 144 bars were closed in the district and disinfection sprayed in buses, bus stands, railway stations, public toilets and place of worships. He said that leaders were asked to take steps to reduce gathering in religious places and officials were asked to monitor the movement of migrant workers in industries. The Collector said that members of self help group were trained on making disinfection and the administration would procure from them at a reasonable price.

