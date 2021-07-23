2.7 tonnes of gutkha seized in Namakkal

In a special drive conducted against sale of gutkha in district, Namakkal police seized 2.7 tonnes of gutka and ₹7.16 lakh cash, Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur has said.

Mr. Thakur said that special drive was conducted by ADSPs and DSPs here since early hours of Thursday to seize and destroy sale of gutkha and tobbaco products based on instructions from DGP’s office. Mr. Thakur said that the drive was conducted at Namakkal, Rasipuram, Tiruchengode and Velur.

Mr. Thakur said that at Namakkal alone 1,750 kg of gutkha products were seized by the team. He added that all the accused had been arrested and they will questioned regarding manufacturing units. Mr. Thakur advised the public not to use gutkha products and alert police if they come across any sale of contraband goods.