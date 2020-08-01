27 teams participate in Smart India Hackathon

Smart India Hackathon 2020 that began at the Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology on Saturday.

Coimbatore

01 August 2020 22:56 IST

One hundred and sixty-four students grouped in 27 teams from across India would battle it out online over the next four days to find solutions to six problem statements at the Smart India Hackathon 2020, which began here at the Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, a nodal centre.

A release from the institution said the Ministry of Human Resource Development through the All India Council for Technical Education conducted the hackathon, for which the Bihar Government and Department of Science and Technology had provided problem statements.

At the inauguration at the college, Sakthi K. Kathiresan, Director of Delivery – Europe, Advanced Technology Centres in India, Accenture, said the hackathon was a platform bringing together government, academia and industry to work towards industrial prosperity and national development.

The ideas and solutions that the students had offered in the last three hackathons was commendable. In fact, many organisations had started implementation of the ideas that were demonstrated at the hackathons.

Mr. Kathiresan also said that 5G would play a significant role and lead to new innovations in communication. And, in this data would rule the world.

Kanchan Khedkar, Associate General Manager, Human Resources, HCL Technologies, said the hackthon was a wonderful idea as it brought together industry, institutions and government.

At a time when COVID-19 pandemic had affected the world, virtual platform played an important role in connecting people.

S. Malarvizhi, Chairperson, Sri Krishna Institutions, presided over the programme. K. Sundararaman, CEO, Sri Krishna Institutions, welcomed the gathering.

The release said two of the 27 teams were from Coimbatore and competed from the college. The result would be declared on August 5.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank inaugurated the programme online from New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the participating students in the evening.

In his interaction with participants across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to M. Shwetha, a fourth year M.Sc. student of Sri Krishan Arts and Science College. The student spoke about her problem statement – health card for embankment. She said she would use machine learning to study breach pattern in embankment to predict breaches so that governments could act in time to prevent flooding.

PSG College of Technology student M. Kundan also got an opportunity to interact with Mr. Modi. He said he was developing a chatbot to receive complaints from people so that they would not have to go to police station.

The PM suggested that Mr. Kundan develop the chatbot in regional languages as well and provide audio input facility as well.