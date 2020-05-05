27 shops, three ATMs sealed for violations in Erode

Corporation officials sealed 27 shops and three ATM centres for various violations here on Tuesday.

A shop selling fish at Moolapattarai, bakery at Thindal, fruit shop at Gandhiji Road, watch and optical shop at Kongalamman Kovil Street, grocery shop at Palayapalayam, mobile phone shops were sealed for violations. Officials said that personal distancing was not followed in most of these shops and customers were also not wearing masks. “The shop owner is responsible for ensuring personal distancing”, they added. Two ATM centres of nationalised banks and one ATM centre of a private bank were also sealed by officials as no security men and personal distancing by customers were not maintained. Also, air conditioner should not be functioning in the centres as instructed earlier, they added.