27 recruit clerks attested into army

As many as 27 recruit clerks of Recruit Clerk Course – 10 were attested into the Indian Army during the attestation parade held at the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) in Wellington on Saturday.

The parade was held on the drill ground of Shrinagesh Barracks for the recruit clerks, who had completed year-long basic and advanced military training, a press release said. Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Commandant of the MRC, reviewed the parade, which was held in adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

In his address, Brigadier Singh congratulated the recruit clerks and commended the efforts of the instructors and staff members at the MRC, who trained the soldier clerks for the Indian Army amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also congratulated the parents of the recruits, who were not present in the audience to witness the parade due to the pandemic-induced restrictions, according to the release.

The Madras Regiment is one of the oldest Infantry Regiments of the Indian Army.