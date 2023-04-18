HamberMenu
27 inmates of Coimbatore Central Prison complete skills training

April 18, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
G. Shanmuga Sundaram (left), Deputy Inspector General of police, Prisons, (Coimbatore range), and M. Urmila, Superintendent of the Central Prison, during the inauguration of the computer centre.

G. Shanmuga Sundaram (left), Deputy Inspector General of police, Prisons, (Coimbatore range), and M. Urmila, Superintendent of the Central Prison, during the inauguration of the computer centre. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Coimbatore Central Prison authorities on Tuesday distributed certificates to 27 prisoners who had completed skills training that was conducted in association with Canara Bank, the lead bank of the district.

Prison authorities said that skills training was given to prisoners who were about to complete their period of sentence. They were given month-long training, through the Canara Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institute, in repairing air conditioner, refrigerator and washing machine.

G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of police, Prisons, (Coimbatore range), and M. Urmila, Superintendent of the central prison, handed over certificates to 27 prisoners who completed the training.

 L. Eswaramurthy, Director of the Canara Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institute was present.  

Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram also inaugurated a computer training centre for prisoners at the central prison.

