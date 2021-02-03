Coimbatore

27 COVID-19 cases in Erode

Erode district reported 27 new cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 14,410. While 29 persons were discharged, 182 persons continue to be under treatment. In Salem, 17 cases were reported, of which 13 were indigenous and four patients returned from Namakkal.

In Namakkal, 12 cases were reported, one patient returned from Tiruchi. In Krishnagiri, five indigenous cases were reported and Dharmapuri saw six cases.

