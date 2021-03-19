27 cases in Salem

SALEM/ERODE

19 March 2021 23:14 IST

A total of 27 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Friday.

According to health officials, 25 cases were indigenous and two patients have returned from Namakkal and Dharmapuri.

Seven cases were reported in Namakkal, of which three patients have returned from Theni, Salem, Karur and one patient has returned from Kolkata.

Erode district reported 15 new cases, taking the tally to 15,039. While 10 persons were discharged, 123 persons continue to be under treatment.