27 cases in Salem

A total of 27 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Thursday.

According to health officials, all the cases were indigenous including seven in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, eight cases were reported, all indigenous.

Erode district reported 17 new cases, taking the tally to 14,159. While 27 persons were discharged, 137 continue to be under treatment.

