27 AIADMK supporters booked for assault, vandalism in Coimbatore

They allegedly attacked DMK cadre near Kuniyamuthur

They allegedly attacked DMK cadre near Kuniyamuthur

The Kuniyamuthur police arrested 27 AIADMK cadre on charge of assaulting DMK supporters and vandalising the house where they were staying.

The police said a case had been registered against 27 persons including Jagan, secretary of the AIADMK for 88 th circle.

According to the police, the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by K. Ragunath, 36, a resident of Puttuvikki Road.

Mr. Ragunath said that he, along with his friend Kumar, went to meet his brother Senthilkumar at Sengulam near Kuniyamuthur in the early hours of Monday.

A group of 27 people came to the place with stone, wooden logs and other objects. They asked the trio if they were working for the DMK.

As they locked themselves inside the house, the group of men broke open the door and assaulted them. Mr. Ragunath’s friend Subash was injured in the assault.