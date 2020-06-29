26,842 swab samples tested in Erode

Health officials in Erode said 26,842 swab samples were tested in the district as on Monday. During the first wave of the disease in March and April, 3,250 swab samples were tested, and 70 persons tested positive. While 69 of them recovered, one person died. After district went without an active cases for 37 days, a 50-year-old man of Kavindapadi tested positive on May 22. And, the district saw a second wave this month.
“On an average, 1,000 Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were conducted everyday in the past two weeks in the district”, health officials said, and added that testing would be stepped up in the coming days.
In the Erode Corporation limits, a total of 37 cases were reported, mostly from Valayakarar Street and Rajajipuram in Karungalpalayam area. Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that all the streets in the two areas were closed and entry and exit was being allowed only through one road.
“A fever check post has been established at Valayakarar Street and samples were lifted from all the people”, he said. Four medical teams are involved in the process.
Krishnagiri reported six new cases, all from Hosur. Dharmapuri saw two cases.
