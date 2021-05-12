2,636 new cases, 18 more deaths in Coimbatore district

COIMBATORE Bureau

12 May 2021 23:09 IST

A total of 2,636 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. The Health Department said the district had 15,178 active cases and 1,766 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

The department declared the death of 18 persons, between May 5 and 11, due to COVID-19 in the district. Of these, 10 were reported in private hospitals. The district’s death toll stood at 811 on Wednesday.

Tiruppur district reported 647 new cases. As on Wednesday, the district had 4,314 active cases. The toll rose to 264 with the death of three persons. A total of 250 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

In the Nilgiris, 186 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The total number of cases so far in the district is 11,475. The toll touched 58, with the death of two more persons. The number of active cases is 983.

Erode reported 961 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 29,346. While 566 persons were discharged, 4,815 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 179.

Salem saw 664 fresh cases that took the district’s overall tally to 48,596. While 307 persons were discharged, 3,825 persons continue to be under treatment. Ten persons died, raising the toll to 632.

Namakkal had 354 cases on Wednesday, which raised the district’s tally to 19,923. While 300 persons were discharged, 2,116 persons continue to be under treatment. Six persons died, raising the toll to 145.