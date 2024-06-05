GIFT a SubscriptionGift
26,357 candidates apply so far for UG courses of TNAU, TNJFU, and Annamalai University, last date extended to June 12

Published - June 05, 2024 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 26,357 candidates have applied so far for the undergraduate programmes of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore; Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU); and Annamalai University through the common portal for combined admissions: https://tnagfi.ucanapply.com.

For the diploma programs, 2428 filled-in applications have been received, a TNAU press release said

The TNAU admits candidates for its 14 undergraduate programmes and four diploma programs, six undergraduate programmes and three B.Voc programmes of TNJFU, and B.Sc.(Hons) Agriculture and Horticulture for Annamalai University.

As a nodal agency coordinating UG admissions, TNAU admits 5361 students to its 14 UG programs, and 1290 students to its diploma in agriculture, horticulture and agricultural engineering programs; 371 students to TNJFU, and 340 students to the faculty of agriculture at Annamalai University.

The last date to apply for admissions closing on June 12, and an additional 4660 applications for UG programs are to be processed, the press release said.

Applicants can get their doubts clarified with TNAU over phone: 9488635077/ 9486425076, or email:ugadmissions@tnau.ac.in.

