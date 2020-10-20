263 persons test positive in Coimbatore district

COIMBATORE BUREAU

20 October 2020 23:34 IST

Coimbatore reported 263 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday, and the daily case load in the district remained below the 300 mark for the second consecutive day.

The Health Department said that 3,831 persons from Coimbatore district were undergoing treatment for the disease as of Tuesday.

According to the Department, two COVID-19 patients died on Sunday and Monday, taking the district's death toll to 526.

On Tuesday, 328 persons who recovered from the disease got discharged from treatment centres.

The number of persons who recovered from the disease in Tiruppur district crossed the 10,000-mark on Tuesday. A total of 10,178 persons are reported to have recovered, including 179 who were discharged from various hospitals on Tuesday.

The district on Tuesday reported the death of five persons aged 50, 72, 77, 83 and 87. The toll so far in the district is 171. With 125 fresh cases on Tuesday, Tiruppur district’s overall tally stood at 11,436. Out of these, 1,087 were active cases.

Erode district reported 72 new cases taking the district’s tally to 9,290. While 134 persons were discharged, 931 persons continue to be under treatment.

A 46-year-old woman died of the disease in Salem. Health officials said she was suffering from coronary artery disease, hypertension and respiratory illness. The district reported 169 new cases, with 141 of these being indigenous. Namakkal reported 95 cases.

The Nilgiris reported 31 new positive cases that raised the district’s tally so far to 6,180. Krishnagiri reported 26 cases, and Dharmapuri 66.