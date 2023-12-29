263 CRPF sub-inspectors pass out from Central Training College in Coimbatore

December 29, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated the passing out parade-cum-attestation ceremony for 263 cadets, which included nine women cadets from the 95th batch of directly-appointed sub-inspectors (SIs). The ceremony took place at the Central Training College at Thoppampatti near Coimbatore on Friday.

Additional Director General Deepak Kumar presided over the ceremony, taking the salute and extending heartfelt congratulations to the graduating cadets, including those who received medals for their exemplary dedication and hard work. He also awarded trophies to outstanding trainees, acknowledging their exceptional performances in a variety of activities such as all-round skills, outdoor and indoor exercises, drills, endurance tests, and firing drills.

“We must be willing to sacrifice our lives for others in times of war and distress in the country. I wish that you all keep in mind the selfless quality this job brings with it once you officially join the force,” Mr. Kumar said as he addressed the eight platoons that marched.

For an intensive 48-week training programme, which began in January 2023, the cadets underwent rigorous physical training. They were also exposed to various aspects of maintaining law and order, counterinsurgency, anti-terrorism tactics, anti-Naxalite operations, and the security of vital installations and VIPs.

The training, which was conducted under the supervision of the institute’s Principal Inspector General Ajay Bharatan, also included subjects relating to internal security, global terrorism, human rights, and gender policing. Cadet Ravi Kiran Yadan was recognised with the all-round best trophy for his exceptional performance in all categories.

On their passing out, these newly enlisted SIs will be deployed in the operational areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Chattisgarh and North East.