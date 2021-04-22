26-year-old man booked for impregnating woman

Coimbatore

22 April 2021 23:36 IST

The All Women Police Station (AWPS), Coimbatore east, has registered a case against a 26-year-old man on the charges of impregnating a woman by promising to marry her and forcing her for abortion. The police also booked his parents and a cousin who allegedly used casteist slurs against her and threatened her of defaming in social media.

Dinesh Kumar, his father Palanisamy (56), mother Saraswathi (54) from Karunanidhi Nagar at SIHS Colony and Kumar’s cousin Karthik (23) were booked based on a complaint lodged by a 20-year-old woman.

The woman alleged in her complaint that Kumar impregnated her by promising to marry her. The complaint said that Kumar refused to marry her when she told him that she was pregnant. She alleged that Kumar gave her abortion pills in January this year, when she was in the third month of pregnancy, and the pregnancy was aborted. Her complaint said that Kumar’s parents used casteist slurs and other remarks against her when she went to the house for talks. In addition, Kumar’s cousin Karthik contacted her over the phone and threatened her of defaming her in the social media. According to the complaint, these incidents forced her to attempt suicide.

Though the woman consumed a poison in a bid to end her life on April 10, she was saved. She later lodged a complaint with the police who booked Kumar, his parents and cousin on Wednesday. AWPS inspector M. Amutha said that the police were on the lookout for the four accused.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Man arrested for murder attempt

The Peelamedu police on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old man who assaulted his woman friend with a knife. R. Gopinath of Kadachanallur in Namakkal district was arrested based on a complaint lodged by R. Monika (22) of Avarangadu in Erode.

The police said that Gopinath and Monika were in a relationship for four years. According to the police, the woman, who has been staying at Cheran Managar quit the relationship with him following the advice of her parents and started friendship with a man hailing from Avarampalayam. However, Gopinath demanded her to marry him and warned her against her new friendship with the other man.

The police said that Gopinath asked Monika to come to a place on Codissia road on Wednesday for compromise talks. As she came to the place with her male friend, Gopinath assaulted her with a knife, the police said. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.