26 persons engaged as bonded labourers rescued

As many as 26 persons, who were employed as bonded labourers at a hollow block manufacturing unit at Chinniyampalayam Pirivu in Modakurichi Taluk were rescued by officials here on Thursday.

Recently, a person working in the unit escaped to his native and lodged a complaint with the Baster District Collector, who in turn alerted the Erode District Collector.

A team led by Erode Revenue Divisional Officer P. Murugesan along with officials from Labour Department and two officials from Chhattisgarh inspected the unit and found them working there.

All of the hail from the Baster district in Chhattisgarh.

Wages not paid

They were found living in small rooms and were working overtime for which wages were not paid properly.

All the 26 persons, including children, were rescued.

While 16 persons left to their native, others continue to stay here. Officials said that an inquiry is on with the unit owner and a middleman, who brought them to the unit.