26% of road accidents in Salem occurred during evening hours, says District Collector

February 06, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Salem

District Collector S. Karmegam, on Monday, said that 26% of road accidents in Salem occurred between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Mr. Karmegam participated in a road safety meeting with department heads at the Collectorate and discussed the steps to be taken to prevent road accidents in the district.

He said that steps had been taken to create awareness among the public on road safety and to prevent fatal accidents in the district. Signboards were erected at vital junctions, with awareness messages on importance of wearing seat belts and helmets, avoiding drunk driving and speaking on mobile phones while driving.

The Collector said that 50% of accidents in the district involved two-wheelers, and 25% involved light and heavy vehicles. A total of 26% of accidents occurred between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., and 19% between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. He urged the Transport Department officials to intensify vehicle checks to penalise people violating road safety rules.

Later, the Collector flagged off a road safety awareness vehicle on behalf of TNSTC Salem Division. Additional Collector (Development) C. Balachandar, DRO P. Menaha, Salem Government Hospital Dean R. Mani, and officials from concerned departments participated in the meeting.