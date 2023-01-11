26 new products made under Vaazhndhu Kattuvom Project launched in Erode

January 11, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - ERODE

As many as 26 new products made by individual and enterprises groups, formed under the Vaazhndhu Kattuvom Project, were released in the district on Wednesday.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni launched the products during the annual general body meeting of Sakthi Bhavani Women’s Farmer Producer Company at Sathyamangalam.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said that the World Bank-funded Vaazhndhu Kattuvom Project was aimed at rural transformation that focuses beyond poverty alleviation by building sustainability and prosperity of rural communities through enterprise promotion, access to finance and employment opportunities.

The project is being implemented in 77 panchayats in the blocks of Bhavani, Bhavanisagar, Chennimalai, Sathyamangalam and Talavadi.

Mr. Krishnanunni said that the district was agriculture-based and turmeric, banana and sugarcane were the major crops grown here. “Each farmer should become an entrepreneur and the government is implementing various schemes for that purpose,” he added. Farmer Producer Companies that were started at a small level were running successfully and were doing turnover in crores. Members of women self-help groups were emerging as business women and were able to bring changes in the society.

The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets and introducing value-added products from millets is special, he said and launched products made by individual and enterprises groups.

The products included Arappu powder (Albizia Almara), coconut, groundnut oil, vermi compost, fish oil, banana chips, groundnut cake, herbal soap, herbal sanitary napkins, turmeric powder, tamarind, maize rava, sweet corn, ragi and wheat flour and value-added products made from millets.

Under the Matching Grant Programme (MGP), a subsidy of ₹13.35 lakhs was distributed to four beneficiaries to start business.

G. Dhamodaran, District Executive Officer of Tamil Nadu Vaazhndhu Kattuvom Project, V. C. Mahadevan, Assistant Director of the project and other officials were present.