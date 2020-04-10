26 new cases in Coimbatore, three in the Nilgiris

A total of 26 positive COVID-19 cases was confirmed in Coimbatore district on Friday, bringing the total tally to 86 cases.

This is the second such sharp spike in five days after a similar spike on April 5, when the district saw the confirmation of 29 cases in a single day.

After Tuesday, no new cases were confirmed in the district till Thursday and the number of positive COVID-19 cases remained 60 till Thursday.

According to sources in the Health Department, 19 cases are from Mettupalayam, six from Annur and one from within the city Corporation limit. The 26 new cases are contacts of patients from a single source who were tested positive for COVID-19.

The patients are currently undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital. Results of 117 more contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are awaited, according to the sources.

Tiruppur district saw no new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday as its tally remains 26.

In the Nilgiris, three more test positive for COVID-19.

Nilgiris District Collector, J. Innocent Divya, said that the three persons had initially tested negative for the infection but had been subjected to another test after the lapse of 14 days since their isolation, and the results returned positive for COVID-19.

“These people were already in isolation from last month,” said the Collector, adding that the direct contacts of the people who have been isolated have already been placed under home quarantine.

With the three new confirmed infections, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Nilgiris now stands at seven.

The areas surrounding the residences of all seven people, who have tested positive have been declared to be containment zones.