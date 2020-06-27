26 more contract COVID-19 in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

27 June 2020 23:28 IST

Nine new cases in Tiruppur, 10 in the Nilgiris

Coimbatore district saw 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The office of the superintendent of police, Coimbatore district (rural) police, was closed for fumigation after a woman working with the ministerial service section on the second floor of the building on State Bank Road tested positive. Sources with the Health Department said that the woman had a history of travel in a COVID-19 affected place.

Coimbatore Corporation fumigated the building and Health Department staff collected swab samples of police personnel and other staff working at the building for test.

Advertising

Advertising

A private hospital at Kuniyamuthur was closed for fumigation on Saturday after a doctor tested positive for the disease, said sources with the district administration.

Health Department workers collected swab samples of the hospital employees and people who live in the area for testing.

Corporation also closed a car showroom on Mettupalayam Road after a senior person in charge of the showroom tested positive.

Authorities also closed down a few stores in the city after their employees contracted the disease. Owners of 11 shops on R.G. Street were fined by revenue officials after they were found not wearing mask.

Other persons who were found to have contracted the disease on Saturday included three men and a woman from K.K. Pudur, seven persons from Thudiyalur and three persons from Kottur. K.K. Pudur and Thudiyalur were categorised as clusters.

On Saturday, 43 persons, including 21 males and 22 females, recovered from the disease and got discharged from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

Tiruppur

Tiruppur district saw nine new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, taking the district’s tally of total number of cases to 147.

Four of a family from Udumalpet comprising a 30-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and two boys aged five and seven years tested positive.

They had a travel history to Tiruvallur, Health Department sources said.

In Tiruppur Corporation limits, four women aged 29, 31, 40 and 20 years tested positive for COVID-19.

They had travel histories to Coimbatore, Chennai and Theni respectively. A 58-year-old man with a travel history to Coimbatore also tested positive, sources said.

Three cases reported on Friday with travel histories to Sivaganga, Theni and Madurai were cross-notified to the respective districts.

A COVID-19 positive patient from the district died on Wednesday, but the media bulletin released by the State government is yet to declare the death officially.

Udhagamandalam

Ten people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Saturday.

With the latest infections, the number of active cases in the district has risen to 31, and the total number of cases to 66.

At least eight of the people infected were secondary contacts of a person working as a public relations officer in a private firm at Yellanalli.