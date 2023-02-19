HamberMenu
26 injured in jallikattu at Nagiyampatti in Salem

February 19, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-six persons were injured in the jallikattu held at Nagiyampatti in Salem on Sunday.

The event was flagged off by District Collector S. Karmegam. As many as 525 bulls and 200 tamers participated from districts including Salem, Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Karur, and Madurai. The bulls were checked by veterinarians before they were allowed into the arena. Prizes were distributed to winners on Sunday evening. Earlier, Mr. Karmegam administered oath to the tamers. A medical team and 108 ambulance were kept ready at the venue Five tamers, 11 bull owners, and 10 spectators suffered injuries at the event. Over 5,000 people watched the event.

