Coronavirus | 26 in home quarantine test positive in Erode

A total of 26 persons, including 14 women, who are the family members of persons who tested positive and currently in the isolation ward of the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai, tested positive here on Thursday. With this, a total of 54 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district.

On April 7, doctors from the hospital lifted 83 samples from the family members in areas that were announced as containment zones in the city. Of this, 26 persons in B.P. Agraharam and Mosikeeranar Street in the city, tested positive. Officials said that they would be moved to the isolation ward at the earliest. Currently, 33,330 families comprising 1,66,806 members are in home quarantine in the district.

Meanwhile, 14 persons, who tested negative, for the second time were discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

Addressing media persons, Collector C. Kathiravan said that a total of 89 persons were admitted to the ward of which 28 persons tested positive. He said that of the 53 persons, who tested negative, tests were conducted twice for 14 persons that confirmed negative results. “As per the standards of World Health Organisation and the protocol of the government, 14 persons were discharged on Thursday and they would be monitored by health officials continuously”, he added.