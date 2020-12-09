26 govt. school students from Salem get medical admission

District Collector, Chief Educational Officer felicitate the students

Twenty-six students from the district were admitted to medical courses under the new 7.5% reservation for government school students.

Under the reservation, 313 seats in MBBS and 92 seats in BDS were allotted to the students who studied in government schools.

On November 18, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami handed over the allotment letters to the students and announced that the government will pay their fee by creating a revolving fund with the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited. On Wednesday, District Collector S.A. Raman felicitated the students at the Collectorate in the presence of Chief Educational Officer T. Ganeshmoorthy and other officials.

The students and their parents thanked the State government for bringing in the reservation.

23 students in Erode

In Erode, a total of 23 students were admitted to MBBS and dental courses at various government and private colleges in the State. District Collector C. Kathiravan felicitated the students at the Collectorate.

Students thanked the State government and the district administration.