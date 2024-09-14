GIFT a SubscriptionGift
26% candidates absent for Group II exam in Erode district

Published - September 14, 2024 07:23 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A differently-abled candidate on his way to write the TNPSC Group 2 exam at a centre in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

A differently-abled candidate on his way to write the TNPSC Group 2 exam at a centre in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

As many as 26% of candidates failed to appear for the Group II combined civil services examination (Group II and IIA Services) conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) in Erode on Saturday.

The exam was conducted to fill 507 posts in Group II services, including assistant inspector, deputy commercial tax officer, junior employment officer, probation officer, sub-registrar, special assistant and to fill 1,820 posts in Group IIA services, including senior inspector, audit inspector, handloom inspector, assistant and revenue assistants in commercial taxes and revenue administration respectively.

Of the total 25,475 candidates who applied for the exam, 18,943 candidates (74%) wrote their exam at 87 halls that were monitored by three supervisors, three flying squads and 87 hall supervisors.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected a centre at the Bharathi Vidhya Bhavan (CBSE) at Therkupallam in the city.

