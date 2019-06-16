254 recruits attested into Madras Regimental Centre

A total of 254 recruits were attested into the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) on Saturday.
In a press release, the MRC stated that after the training, the recruits could see their dreams come true when they wore olive greens and marched past the prestigious enclosed drill square.
The recruits, with their families and instructors looking on, took a pledge to dedicate their lives to the nation. The attestation parade was reviewed by Brigadier RS Guraya, Commandant, Madras Regimental Centre.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Guraya appreciated the instructors and staff for achieving a very high standard of drill in the attestation parade and lauded the effort of the MRC to improve the standard of training to such a high level. He also congratulated the parents of the young soldiers during this moment of pride and glory, the press release said.
