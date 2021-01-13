25,318 frontline, health workers register for vaccination in Salem

A total of 59,800 doses of Covishield vaccine that arrived in the district on Wednesday were stored at the facility located at the Office of the Deputy Director of Health Services here.
Collector S.A. Raman inspected the arrangements and said that doses had arrived from Chennai and were stored at the facility. A total of 25,318 frontline workers and health workers have registered for the vaccination that will begin on January 16.
Vaccination will be done at 14 places at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, Mettur Government Headquarters Hospital, government hospitals at Edappadi, Attur, Valapadi and Omalur, Upgraded Government Primary Health Centres at Thammampatti, Panamarathupatti, Konganapuram, Thalaivasal, and Karipatti Government PHC and at Kumarasamipatti Urban PHC.
Mr. Raman said that steps were taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply with backup of generators and proper maintenance of cold chain points with proper training to workers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath