25,318 frontline, health workers register for vaccination in Salem

Vaccination will be done at 14 places

A total of 59,800 doses of Covishield vaccine that arrived in the district on Wednesday were stored at the facility located at the Office of the Deputy Director of Health Services here.

Collector S.A. Raman inspected the arrangements and said that doses had arrived from Chennai and were stored at the facility. A total of 25,318 frontline workers and health workers have registered for the vaccination that will begin on January 16.

Vaccination will be done at 14 places at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, Mettur Government Headquarters Hospital, government hospitals at Edappadi, Attur, Valapadi and Omalur, Upgraded Government Primary Health Centres at Thammampatti, Panamarathupatti, Konganapuram, Thalaivasal, and Karipatti Government PHC and at Kumarasamipatti Urban PHC.

Mr. Raman said that steps were taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply with backup of generators and proper maintenance of cold chain points with proper training to workers.