251 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 251 new cases, taking the tally to 91,108. While 241 persons were discharged, 3,430 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the death toll to 611.

The daily load of COVID-19 positive cases reduced to 205 in Salem.

According to health officials, 135 cases were indigenous and 21 were reported in corporation limits. 70 patients have returned from other places.

In Namakkal, the daily caseload came down below 100 as 97 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, no deaths were reported in Salem and Namakkal on Thursday.

Krishnagiri recorded 62 new cases and 71 cases discharged with one death registered. The total number of cases in the district stood at 734 as of Thursday. A total of 40,546 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 76 fresh cases, 78 cases discharged with two deaths registered. The total number of cases in the district was 799 . As of date, a total 25,199 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.