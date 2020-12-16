‘25,000 trucks to participate in strike’

Coimbatore

16 December 2020 23:26 IST

Nearly 25,000 trucks across Coimbatore district will stay off roads as part of the State-wide strike from December 27, according to the Coimbatore Lorry Owners Association.

A spokesperson said that the association president N. Murugesan convened a meeting here on Wednesday ahead of the strike.

Around 120 members of the association and its affiliates participated.

The demands included the implementation of the Madras High Court verdicts on installation of speed governors and reflective tapes, waiver of road tax amid COVID-19 pandemic and reducing the value added tax for diesel.

The association recently submitted petitions to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Minister S.P. Velumani regarding these demands, the spokesperson said.