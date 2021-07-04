2,500 litres of fermented wash destroyed in Salem

Salem

04 July 2021 23:06 IST

15 check points set up along district borders to prevent liquor smuggling

A police team led by Superintendent of Police M.Sree Abhinav destroyed around 2,500 litres of fermented wash during a special drive against illicit arrack distillation at Kalvarayan Hills on Sunday.

Mr. Abhinav along with Deputy Superintendent of Police Immanuel Gynanasekar and 30 police personnel held the drive.

The SP warned of stern action against those involved in illicit distillation of liquor.

The Salem rural police have been conducting checks at vulnerable points to prevent illicit distillation and had set up over 15 check points along district borders to prevent smuggling of liquor bottles from districts where TASMAC outlets are permitted to operate.

In the last one month, the police had seized 5,814.7 litres of illicit arrack, and 18,300 litres of fermented wash. A total of 150 cases have been registered and 50 motorcycles, one three-wheeler and two four-wheelers used for smuggling have been seized.