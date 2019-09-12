2,500 kg of ration rice seized

The civil supplies-CID seized 2,500 kg. of ration rice in Pollachi and arrested two persons in this connection on Tuesday. Deepak (26) and Taufiq (34) were found guilty of smuggling the rice and selling in the black market.

After completion of investigation, further action will be taken under Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, officials said in a press release.

Security guard dies of injuries

A security guard, who was injured after a man attacked him with a wooden log, died on Tuesday.

The victim Narayanan (62), who was a guard at a construction site at Bharathi Nagar, was attacked by R. Surya (21) on September 5 for allegedly advising him to not consume liquor in the vicinity of the site, police said.

Narayanan, who suffered head injuries, died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Following this, Peelamedu police booked the accused under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded him in judicial custody.